South Toledo YMCA to close

The South Toledo YMCA may have posted holiday hours that show they'll be open New Year's Eve, but members assume the facility closed for the last time Saturday.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It is official: The South Toledo branch of the YMCA is closing December 21. The announcement came down Monday afternoon from the YMCA's board chair, Paul Schlatter, who says the aging building is draining $5,000 a week from the organization and that it's time to build a new one.

South Toledo members are being advised to use the Morse Fitness Center at the University of Toledo campus 5 minutes away until the new building is up and running.

But member John Gaertner has reservations about that idea. "I don't have time to have my valet parking, then go three flights of steps or up an elevator. I won't be able to do this on my lunch hour."

In the meantime, board members hope a partnership with UT will help their vision become a reality.

"Moving over to the campus is going to help us a great deal, if we can pull that together. We've had 26 meetings with Margaret Hunt and UT. I think that is eventually going to come to fruition," Schlatter said.

Though there are few guarantees being made, the board plans to meet with the community as early as Tuesday.

