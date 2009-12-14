'Incendiary devices' thrown into Mansfield city hall

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says it appears devices probably similar to Molotov cocktails were hurled through a court's windows, starting a small fire.

Mansfield Chief Phil Messer says authorities responding to the fire early Monday found four second-floor windows in city hall that had apparently been broken from the outside, and evidence inside of what he called "incendiary devices," as well as a gasoline odor.

Messer says the broken windows are on offices of the municipal court in Mansfield, 60 miles north of Columbus.

The chief says no one was in that part of the building at the time.

The fire set off sprinklers, causing water damage to the court offices and the police records section.

Messer said city hall was open Monday, with those exceptions.

