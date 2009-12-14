Mother charged in death of north Toledo toddler

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Rashonda Robinson of north Toledo has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old son. The 19-year-old faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Toledo Police say they received a call Monday afternoon reporting there was a woman walking down Streicher Street with an unconscious toddler in her arms.

Family members then took the mother and child to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators are interviewing family members and neighbors.

