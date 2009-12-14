EcoTrack 11: Illinois man creates one-of-a kind Christmas tree

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

BLOOMINGTON, IL (WTOL) - This Christmas, Illinois artist Jason Mack decided to create a one-of-a kind tree. He says it's one of the biggest projects he's ever undertaken.

Mack made the tree using 600 pounds of glass residents and businesses donated. Then he melted the recycled glass and wrapped it around the frame.

The project has been challenging for Mack, whose close friend Tom was killed in a car accident recently. He ran the furniture store next to Mack's studio. "Over the last two and a half years, we just became really close friends. And when I was just getting going, he was really strong, supportive of my work."

However, after a week of hard work, the environmentally friendly Christmas tree stands proud.



