Fostoria students send care packages to U.S. sailors

Aubree Faeth, Field Elementary third grade student, fills bags with treats in the school's cafeteria Dec. 4.

By Alex Boroff - Focus Reporter

FOSTORIA, OH - "It's for the sailors who won't be home for Christmas," one Field Elementary student said.

That summed up the Dec. 4 finale of a month-long project led by Marsha Erbland's third-grade class at Field Elementary.

Surrounding tables in the school's cafeteria, the class stuffed 135 bags with candy for U.S. Navy sailors serving aboard the U.S.S. Philadelphia attack submarine.

In early fall, Erbland and her goddaughter, Ashley Harr — whose husband serves aboard the submarine — came up with the idea of sending a gift to sailors on the U.S.S. Philadelphia.

Erbland enlisted the help of all Field Elementary students, who contributed bags of gum, hard candy, mints, taffy and other candy to the project. Students throughout the school answered the call by bringing in dozens of bags of treats for the sailors.

"The entire school brought in candy," Erbland said. "They loved it."

Third-grade students also made cards for the sailors during Veterans Day ceremonies at the school, which were put in the packages along with the candy.

Though the location of the U.S.S. Philadelphia is undisclosed, Erbland said she knows the bags will be delivered to the sailors during the submarine's next port stop. Erbland added that sailors aboard the sub may return letters to Field students.

Launched in 1974 and commissioned in 1977, the nuclear-powered U.S.S. Philadelphia is set to be decommissioned in 2010.