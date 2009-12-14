Season's Greetings – Holiday shipping countdown looms

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Monday is the U.S. Postal Service's busiest mailing day of the year.

Indeed, the post office expects to receive more than 830 million pieces of mail. Nationally, that's an increase of more than 40 percent over the average daily volume of mail.

Folks in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are busy packing and mailing holiday goodies on the busiest day as there are only 11 days left until Christmas.

"I'm sending 58 cards and some of them have to have extra postage because I've put foam in to raise up some of the decorations," said Cathy Place.

Some folks like Brenda Homan have actually stopped off at multiple post offices.

Others like Sharon Scott are busy mailing Christmas cards. It's such an important tradition for Scott and her husband that when money got tight, they decided to give up gifts and continue sending cards.

"It's been a very hard year. He's lost his job, had open heart surgery. It's been a hard year," said Scott.

For folks that may have missed the year's busiest shipping day, as many as 700 retailers are giving consumers free shipping on Thursday, Dec. 17. Click here to learn more from FreeShippingDay.com

