Craig Bridge scheduled to re-open Tuesday

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - All lanes of the Craig Memorial Bridge are schedule to open again to traffic Tuesday after a 240-day shutdown.

Work will continue near the bridge after it opens, and access to the bridge will improve over the next week. According to our media partner, The Blade, Summit Street and Front street both will remain limited to one lane each way at the bridge.

There are also delays for the Front Street exit from northbound I-280 to downtown Toledo. Read The Blade article "Toledo's Craig Memorial Bridge set to reopen to traffic after long closure" for details.