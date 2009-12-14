Fulton County house fire sets off ammunition explosion

Fire investigators say the owner had live ammunition inside, which was ignited by the flames and exploded.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SWANTON , OH (WTOL) - A Fulton County man is recovering from injuries after a house fire Sunday on County Road 3, just south of County Road E in Swanton.

Fire investigators say the owner had live ammunition inside, which was ignited by the flames and exploded.

The home owner was taken to the hospital, but there's no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.