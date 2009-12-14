Toledo fire fighter injured battling vacant house fire

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo firefighter is recovering after falling through the floor of a burning house in east Toledo Sunday.

Investigators say the house, located in the 1000 block of Greenwood in east Toledo, was vacant.

Other fire fighters helped the fireman out of the burning building, and crews on scene say it doesn't appear he was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators do not yet have the cause of the fire.

