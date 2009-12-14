NW Ohio to benefit from Congressional spending bill

(WTOL) - The U.S. Senate passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill Sunday that is now awaiting the President's approval. As part of the bill, millions in federal dollars would come to northwest Ohio.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says $938,000 are set aside for the Ohio hub plan to develop railroad service.

Another $75,000 will go toward a renewable energy business incubator at the University of Toledo.

The YWCA of Greater Toledo is getting half a million dollars to fund programs for at-risk youth.

BGSU is getting $500,000 to monitor the water quality of Lake Erie.

The University of Toledo is getting $250,000 to fund a program preventing human trafficking.

Democrats say the move is needed to meet the needs of our nation as it works its way out of a recession. Republicans disagreed with the bill, saying increasing spending makes no sense in the face of mounting federal deficits.

