SUV crashes into home on Detroit Ave.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A driver fled the scene on foot after crashing an SUV into a house Sunday night on 1400 block of Detroit Avenue near Dorr.

Toledo police are searching for the driver. They say the vehicle barreled through some bushes and flipped over, crashing into an enclosed porch around 11 p.m.

No one in the home was inured.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.