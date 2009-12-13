Republicans play up Democratic health care rifts

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate's Republican leader says it's a stretch to think the Senate can finish its massive health care legislation before Christmas.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says Democrats are grappling with internal divisions and negative public opinion about the overhaul taking shape.

He says "they're in serious trouble on this," and the central problem is that Americans are against it.

Not so, says Democratic Sen. Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia. He's confident that Democrats will get past the issues dividing them because they agree on the broad principles. He says it's always tough when it gets down to the details.

The senators appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation."

