Princess and the Frog' hops to No. 1 with $25M

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Princess and the Frog" has earned a big wet kiss from family audiences with a No. 1 weekend of $25 million.

The Disney animated musical expanded nationwide and took over the top box-office spot after two weeks in limited release. A twist on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the film is the story of a young woman in 1920s New Orleans who's turned into a frog by a kiss from an amphibian.

"The Princess and the Frog" took over at No. 1 from the inspiring sports tale "The Blind Side," which slipped to second-place with $15.5 million. "The Blind Side" raised its total to $150.2 million.

Opening at No. 3 with $9.1 million was Clint Eastwood's Nelson Mandela drama "Invictus," starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon.

