Supporters believe campaign to save South Toledo YMCA fell short

The South Toledo YMCA may have posted holiday hours that show they'll be open New Year's Eve, but members assume the facility closed for the last time Saturday.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The membership campaign to save the South Toledo YMCA wrapped up at 4 p.m. Saturday when the facility closed. And some folks wonder if the building has closed for the last time.

Supporters rallied, attended meetings and campaigned for new members to save the South Toledo YMCA from closing. YMCA leaders gave supporters an ultimatum to sell 500 new memberships by Dec. 12 or the building would be sold.

Indeed, the deadline has passed, but Fred Ansted, who sold memberships, remain hopeful. "I'm not going to take the idea away from the membership drive that we failed. We got a lot of memberships. If you think about what we had to start with, that's about 800, that's about a 10 percent increase over what we had."

Others blame YMCA leaders. "I think if we would have known 2 or 3 years ago, we could have done something to fix this," said supporter Robin Kuhn.

But supporters won't know if their efforts if their efforts were successful until Monday when YMCA leaders are expected to announce the membership results and plans for the community center.

Until then, many folks are assuming the worst.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.