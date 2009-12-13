Authorities: Rottweiler mauls, kills Fla. toddler

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Rottweiler attacked and killed a Florida toddler when the boy reached to pick up a cookie he had dropped.

Kevin Doll of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says 20-month-old Dallas Walters was at his aunt's home during a party Saturday night. Doll says the dog attacked Dallas when the boy dropped a cookie and went to grab it.

Family members at the party managed to pry the dog off the child and then took him to a hospital. The boy later died. Animal control has taken possession of the dog.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)