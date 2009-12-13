East Toledo community holds fundraiser for fire victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An east Toledo family who nearly lost everything in a November house fire got some much needed help from the community Saturday.

Margaret Vasquez and her 2 daughters escaped the fire without injuries, but the fire destroyed most of their possessions.

Folks held a spaghetti dinner at Cardinal Stritch High School to raise money for the family.

