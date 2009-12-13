Man posing as Toledo officer ‘arrests' woman and steals her wallet

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for a man who posed as a police officer Friday.

According to police, the suspect stopped a woman on the sidewalk at Monroe and Ontario in downtown Toledo and told her he was a cop and she was under arrest.

When the woman questioned him, police say he pushed her to the ground, grabbed her wallet and took off.

The suspect is described as a black man between 32 and 35 years old, 6' 3" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 with any information that could help police.