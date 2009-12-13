Officials worry they may have flu vaccine surplus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Some central Ohio health officials are concerned they may end up with a surplus of swine flu vaccine as public interest wanes.

It's a surprising development after many of the same officials were worried there wouldn't be enough vaccine. Beginning this week, everyone at least 6 months old will be eligible to get the vaccine. But health officials are worried they will be left holding on to the vaccine because of the holidays and waning interest.

Franklin County Health Commissioner Susan Tilgner said hundreds of thousands of high-risk people haven't been vaccinated, and would be vulnerable if a more severe wave of the flu hits this winter.

Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Teresa Long is encouraging people to look for vaccines at pharmacies and drug stores ahead of holiday gatherings.

