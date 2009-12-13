Man crashes into utility poles, trees before hitting house

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

BENTON RIDGE, OH (WTOL) - Hancock County police continue to investigate a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Carter Paul was driving around a curve on State Route 12 in Benton Ridge when he veered off the road, crashed into a utility pole and two trees before hitting a house.

The pole snapped in half, and brought down power lines. The road was closed for nearly 3 hours overnight.

Paul was transported to the Blanchard Valley Health Center and his condition remains unknown.