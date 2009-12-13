After bodies found, calls for addiction help rise

CLEVELAND (AP) - The United Way in Cleveland says calls from women seeking help with drug addiction spiked after a man was charged with killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his home.

The United Way says calls from women asking to be referred to drug treatment programs was 36 percent higher last month compared to the same time period last year. Fifty-year-old Anthony Sowell has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated murder charges. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Police suspect that Sowell lured women addicted to drugs or alcohol into his home and attacked them. Agency director Steve Wertheim says it marked the first time that more women than men called about addiction recovery.