Gillette to limit Woods' role in its marketing

NEW YORK (AP) - A major sponsor of Tiger Woods is phasing the world's most valuable athlete out of its advertisements. Gillette says it will limit Tiger Woods' role in its marketing while he takes time off to repair his personal life.

The announcement Saturday by the Procter & Gamble division marks the first major sponsor of the superstar athlete and corporate pitchman to distance itself from Woods.

The news comes a day after Woods announced an indefinite leave from golf and public life to repair his marriage. Woods has been embroiled in a public scandal for two weeks since a car accident exposed Woods' alleged serial infidelity.

Gillette, which operates from Boston while parent P&G is based in Cincinnati, has had a contract with Woods since 2007.