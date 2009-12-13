Grand Rapids could return rapids to Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Grand Rapids is considering returning some rapids to the Grand River in downtown.

The Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday approved nearly $30,000 to study and engineer changes designed to make the river more navigable. The aim of the project is to boost tourism and outdoor activities.

The Grand Rapids Press reports $4,980 was approved for an engineering firm to come up with a preliminary design to create a portage for canoeists and kayakers to exit the river upstream from the Fourth Street Dam.

Separately, the authority voted to contribute up to $25,000 to the nonprofit group Grand Rapids Whitewater for engineering and marketing efforts needed to modify downtown dams to create a navigable whitewater course.

