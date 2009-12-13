Aides say Obama is pressing to ease credit again

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama's economic advisers are talking tough about the banks ahead of his meeting with heads of financial institutions.

Larry Summers and Christina Romer say Obama will press bankers Monday to ease lending to help Americans get back to work. As Summers put it, bankers need to recognize that "they've got obligations to the country after all that's been done for them."

He says no major bank would be intact without the government's bailout of the financial sector, and now they need to do all they can to get credit flowing again.

Summers spoke Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" program. Romer, on NBC's "Meet the Press," said Americans are still paying the price for Wall Street excesses.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

AP-NY-12-13-09 1016EST