Senators await new health care cost estimates

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senators are awaiting new cost estimates on the latest overhaul proposal from Majority Leader Harry Reid.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its analysis this week on the revised bill's cost, and one senator says she "absolutely" would vote "no" if the overhaul increased out-of-pocket costs for people and drove up the nation's red ink.

But Democrat Claire McCaskill of Missouri also says she doesn't think that would happen because President Barack Obama would reject such a bill. too.

The results of the cost projects are expected to determine how many Democrats would support it - with 60 votes needed for passage - and whether party leaders would have to revise the legislation. McCaskill appeared Sunday on "Fox News Sunday."

