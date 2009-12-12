Hundreds line up as Wash. coffee shop reopens

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Hundreds of police officers and other customers lined up early for the reopening of the Washington state coffee shop where four officers were shot and killed two weeks ago.

The Forza Coffee shop opened its doors at 8:14 a.m. Saturday, the hour on Nov. 29 when Maurice Clemmons ambushed Lakewood Police Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold and Greg Richards.

Clemmons was later shot and killed by Seattle police. Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar was the first customer. He said it was heartwarming to see such support from the community. The coffee shop now features a large framed poster with portraits of the officers. Eventually the shop plans to hang plaques honoring them.

