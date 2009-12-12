Casino backers in Ohio spent $47M for campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Casino supporters in Ohio spent $47 million in their successful ballot campaign to get casinos approved in the state's four biggest cities.

The figures come from a financing report filed by the Ohio Jobs and Growth Committee, the main fundraising arm of the campaign. It was filed with the Ohio secretary of state's office, which reported the totals Friday.

Casino opponents were significantly outspent. The anti-casino drive was largely funded by the TruthPAC group backed by the operator of West Virginia's Mountaineer Casino & Resort. The group raised about $9 million and spent nearly all of it.

Ohio voters on Nov. 3 approved a state constitutional amendment that allows casinos in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo.