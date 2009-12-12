Casey Anthony sobs at account of daughter's death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mother charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter sobbed in court as a prosecutor speculated aloud that the toddler was methodically drugged and suffocated with tape.

Prosecutor Jeff Ashton suggested that Caylee Anthony's killer restrained her arms, drugged her and put duct tape over her mouth and nose.

Ashton was explaining why he believes the case would qualify for the death penalty. Casey Anthony's lawyers say that because the cause of death is still unknown, the case doesn't meet the standard under Florida law for seeking the death penalty. The defense says prosecutors are unable to prove that Caylee suffered a heinous, cruel or atrocious death.

Circuit Judge Stan Strickland says he will rule later.

