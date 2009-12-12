Senate GOP denied on spending filibuster attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic-controlled Senate has defeated a GOP filibuster of a huge year-end spending bill.

The 60-34 vote during a rare Saturday session sets the stage for a final vote Sunday afternoon on the $1.1 trillion measure. The bill combines generous increases for domestic agencies and foreign aid with a 2 percent average pay raise for federal workers.

The 1,000-plus page bill includes $447 billion in operating budgets with about $650 billion in payments for federal benefit programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. It also contains more than 5,000 back-home projects sought by lawmakers in both parties.

The legislation bundles six of the 12 annual spending bills, capping a dysfunctional appropriations process in which Senate Republicans dragged out debates on the routine measures.

