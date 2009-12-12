Ohio state legislator seeks boxing arena at casino

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio state legislator says a newly approved Cincinnati casino would be a good site for a Las-Vegas-style boxing arena.

State Rep. Dale Mallory says the popularity of boxing has waned in Cincinnati and a casino arena could help create future Olympic and world champion fighters. A lobbyist for the casino developer says they aren't rejecting the idea and will listen to Mallory's plan. Lobbyist Charlie Luken says the focus now is to get the Ohio General Assembly to pass enabling legislation for the four casinos approved by Ohio voters in November.

The chairman of the United Methodist Anti-gambling Task Force in Ohio opposes the idea of casino sports arenas. He is concerned that adding sporting events will lead to expanded gambling at those sites.

