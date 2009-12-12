Person hit by car in south Toledo

Posted by - Katie Warchol

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating an accident, involving a person struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Hwy. and Fearing in south Toledo.

Police say the driver called saying she hit a person with her car. Witnesses say the car was not moving very fast when the person was struck.

Investigators say the victim suffered non-serious head and wrist injuries.

No word on the victim's name or what may have led to the accident.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.