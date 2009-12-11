Jobe appeal decision provides comfort to Dressel's parents

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Robert Jobe's latest appeal has been denied. Jobe was 15 when he was convicted of shooting and killing Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel at point blank range on Bush and Ontario in February 2007.

Jobe was convicted and sentenced to 18 years to life, but appealed to the Ohio State Supreme Court in August. Last week, the justices decided not to hear his appeal.

The news provides little comfort to Larraine Dressel, Keith's mother. She says "I know he's fighting for his life. He wants to be out, but he did it… I don't feel sorry for him. He's not just a 15-year- old, (he's) 15 going on 28."

Larraine and Mike Dressel say it would tear them apart if the appeal went through. After all, it's been a three year process that has never let them rest.

Dressel's parents hang onto his memory through plaques, mementos and gifts made by inmates from a Texas correctional institution.

"Every once and awhile I send him an email. It always comes back, but I just send it to him," said Larraine Dressel.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.



