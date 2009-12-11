Judge grants mistrial for mom accused of Napoleon baby's death

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

NAPOLEON, OH (WTOL) – A mistrial has been declared in the case of a mother accused in the death of her 13-month-old daughter after the motion filed by the defense was granted Thursday.

Jayme Schwenkmeyer was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 13-month-old Kamryn Elise Gerken.

Autopsy results showed the child died of a drug overdose.

There is a gag-order on the trial, so there will be no details available until a second defendant goes on trial in February.

