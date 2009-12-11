Scammers target unsuspecting holiday auction site shoppers

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Online auctions can be a great place for finding deals and prove very useful during the holidays as folks search for hard-to-find gifts. But before you shop, make sure to research the websites as they are a popular spot for scammers.

This year, Micah Starrett is doing most of his holiday shopping on Ebay because of the great deals. He says saving about 20 to 50 percent, even on new items, makes it worth it, but warns consumers have to be smart shoppers or they could fall for a scam.

Before using a website, make sure to find out how it protects buyers and sellers from fraud. Responsible auction sites like Ebay will take steps to protect customers, but also research the seller and look previous buyers' feedback.

The Better Business Bureau's Kathy Birr says if there's any confusion ask questions. "Ask the seller how he came to own it (and) what condition it's in."

Folks should also compare the cost of the product with other vendors to make sure it's a good deal.

Indeed, watch out for red flags. Scam artists will often direct losing bidders to other sites to purchase a like item, but Birr says "once you leave that site then, you're not protected by that site."

Another common mistake involves folks sending cash or a money gram to someone they don't know. Always use a secure form of payment, like Paypal or a credit card.

