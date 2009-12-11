Toledo Chrysler workers continue tradition in ‘the spirit of Christmas'

Click here to learn more about how you can help Toledo's homeless shelter for families.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Local 1435 Chrysler workers aren't allowing tough economic times to halt their annual Christmas tradition.

Workers at Chrysler's Toledo Machining Plant continue to donate gifts that have filled an entire semi. They aim to make Christmas brighter and bring a little peace to a homeless child.

This is the fourteenth year workers have donated gifts to the Family House. The organization helps homeless families in crisis and is one of the largest family shelters in Ohio, serving an about 850 folks each year, more than 500 of which are children.

Janet Boswell of the Family House says she had worried Chrysler workers might not be able to help this year because of the economy. She's thrilled "they came through for us again."

Local 1435 President David Demoss says "even though we're going through a rough time in the automobile industry, there's people out there, definitely less fortunate than us."

Demoss says the auto works get pumped about doing this every year because most have kids and can't imagine Christmas without being able "…to watch the kid's eyes light up and see Santa Claus come. It's magic work. It's the spirit of Christmas."

