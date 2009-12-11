Whitmer students donate Christmas presents to needy

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some Whitmer High School students are spreading holiday cheer to more than a dozen families by collecting Christmas gifts for the less fortunate.

The kids brought wrapped items to school Friday.

Organizer Lori Berryman says while a lot of students are struggling financially, it helps the kids to know they're providing a needy family with food and presents.

Students even helped load the Salvation Army truck that will distribute the goodies to 16 families.

