Car collides with TPS school bus in Central Toledo

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The Toledo police department says a woman driving a car crossed the center lane and smashed head on into a TPS school bus Friday. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in central Toledo near Bancroft and Lawrence.

A TPS spokeswoman says four high school students, a bus driver and aide were taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center as a precaution.

The woman driving the car and her young daughter were also taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. At this time, there's no word on their injuries.

