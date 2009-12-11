Dad decides to file charges after he says son was beaten by students

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo father who says his son was beaten up by Waite High School students last month is still awaiting justice.

Salvador Ruiz says his eight-year-old son Santiago was walking home from school when a teenage girl got out of a car and starting beating him. "I seen this girl just grab my son, and body slam him to the ground… She straddled him, and basically just started slapping him back and forth."

Santiago says the girl thought he called her a "b" word, but claims he didn't.

Ruiz filed a police report and officers followed up with the suspects. In a TPD report, the two teenage girls admitted involvement, although Ruiz agreed to settle with mediation.

While the boy was not physically hurt, his father worries about his emotional condition and has decided to file charges. "I want it for my son. My son has legal rights and I want them to be handled," said Ruiz.

The attorney in the prosecutor's office who handled the case wouldn't go on camera and says there is not enough evidence to file charges. Instead, he sent a letter to the girls' parents and warned the teens to stay away from the boy.

Ruiz says it feels like a slap on the wrist and he doesn't feel the justice system is doing enough.

The suspects in the case are students at Waite High School. TPS leaders say they have investigated and are no longer letting the girls tutor at a nearby elementary school.

