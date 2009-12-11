Porn feud begs question: Whose smut is classier?

LOS ANGELES (AP) - When it comes to peddling porn, Larry Flynt wants you to know his videos of people having sex in are a cut above other smut on the rack.

So when a pair of nephews Flynt personally groomed for the porn business decided to launch their own company last year and use the family name, Flynt wasted no time suing the upstarts for trademark infringement.

Flynt accused his brother Jimmy Flynt's sons in federal court of tarnishing his image by launching Flynt Media Corp. and producing a series of videos he says are nothing but cheap knockoffs.

The jury is expected to get the case by late Friday afternoon. Flynt is seeking unspecified damages.

