2 injured in crash on SR 109 in Delta

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two people are recovering after an accident on the Ohio Turnpike overnight.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes and State Route 109 in Delta.

Troopers say the car launched off an embankment, hit a bridge support on 109 and slammed into a cement wall. Two men were taken by Life Flight to a hospital.

Troopers say the driver was hurt but awake. His passenger is listed in serious condition.

