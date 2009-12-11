CrimeTracker - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CrimeTracker: For pete's sake, don't leave empty electronics boxes out on curb

Really, folks, one of the least intelligent things we can do these days is to let other folks know just what we have in our homes. And one way we let others know what we have is to leave empty electronics boxes out on the curb.

Watch the attached video for Sergeant Richard Murphy's full report.

