Ohio Supreme Court denies Jobe's appeal

(WTOL) - The Ohio Supreme Court has denied the appeal of the man convicted of killing a Toledo policeman.

Back in 2007, then 15-year-old Robert Jobe was convicted in the shooting death of Detective Keith Dressel.

Earlier this year, the Sixth District Court of Appeals upheld his conviction.

Jobe's attorney said at that point that he should have never been tried as an adult and his confession should not have been used in trial.