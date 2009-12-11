Lawmakers snuff smoking in Michigan

By Colleen Wells email

Posted by Kate Oatis email

MICHIGAN (WTOL) - Michigan lawmakers have passed a new statewide smoking ban, which, if Governor Jennifer Granholm approves it, will take effect in May.

The ban will apply to all bars, restaurants and workplaces. Detroit's casinos, cigar bars and tobacco specialty stores will be exempt.

Some folks, including Ohioans who travel to Michigan to smoke, are pretty fired up over the new development.

"Now, I just have to go up north and smoke a cigar if I want to smoke a cigar," said Ohioan Patrick Hoskins, who said he is unhappy about no longer being able to smoke in Michigan.

Others, too, say Michigan has become their smoking state-of-choice.

"Since I live close to the line, it's easy to come over here and smoke and enjoy ourselves," said Randy Fuson.

Folks who work at bars are dismayed as well.

"Once Ohio's (law) passed, we did get a lot more people from Ohio, because they were happy to be able to smoke in a bar," said Renee Kraft, a bartender at Michigan Tavern.

She's worried her customers will leave.

"We are already a hurting economy, we're already struggling. So, why would you do something to continue to make this harder to survive out here? I don't understand that," Kraft said.