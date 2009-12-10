Man featured in 'Predator Alert' taken into custody

UPDATE: The Lucas County Sheriff's Department says 20-year-old Montel Mickles is now in custody. He was taken into custody less than one week after being featured on a News 11 Predator Alert.

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

(WTOL) - Lucas Co. Deputies need your help finding a sex offender who they say may have become a cross dresser to hide his identity.

Montel Lamar Mickles, 20, was convicted of rape when he was 15-years-old in Allen Co. Juvenile Court.

He's been released from lock up and has to register as a sex offender every 90 days.

Mickles last registered an address on North Michigan Ave. in Toledo, which deputies now call a wrong address.

Mickles is 5'0" and weighs 130 pounds.

If you've seen him, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

