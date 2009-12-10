Some unemployed don't qualify for benefit extension

Suzanne Pearson of Toledo says she was told by the unemployment office that she was not eligible to apply for an unemployment extension.

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some unemployed workers are finding they don't qualify for the extension of benefits passed by President Obama last month because of strict deadlines in the bill.

Suzanne Pearson of Toledo says she was told by the unemployment office that she was not eligible to apply for an unemployment extension. "I lose my job and do what the state and federal government says to do. I am reaching the end of any help, and they are saying, 'You're out of luck.'"

Ohioans who are receiving the normal 26-week unemployment benefits must exhaust those benefits by Dec. 19 in order to apply for an extension.

Ohioans who have already applied for an extension must exhaust the Tier 1 and Tier 2 extensions by Dec. 26. Otherwise, those who fall into this group will not be eligible to apply for another extension.

Pearson says she has had a job and paid taxes since she was 16. It's like a slap in the face now that she needs help from the government, she says.

There is a Congressional bill that would correct the deadlines and make extensions available to hundreds of people like Pearson. It's called HR4183, or the Helping Unemployed Workers Act.

Pearson suggests to be proactive in contacting Congress by encouraging them to act on the bill.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.