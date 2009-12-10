Family dog recovered after daytime burglary

Police say they saw a van driving with some TV cables hanging out the back. They say the van was stolen and that the people in the van had also stolen a TV.

UPDATE: Tim Shular reports Buckeye, the dog has been recovered.

UPDATE: Tim Shular reports Buckeye, the dog has been recovered.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police say two men broke into a west Toledo home around 11 a.m., Thursday in yet another daytime burglary in the Glass City.

Last month had the highest burglary rate of the year, and police say December shows no sign of slowing down. Among the types of burglaries on the rise are those occurring in broad daylight.

Burglary victim Tim Shular says the thief got into his Recamper Drive home with one kick. They loaded up a stolen van with gaming systems, DVD players and 47" flat-screen TV until his neighbor confronted them. "She ran out and said, 'Hey, put that stuff back,'" Shuler explained, adding that it was a brave thing for an elderly woman to do.

It was not just Shuler's electronics that came up missing. He doesn't know if his 16-month-old boxer named Buckeye ran off or was taken during the heist. "It's scary that she could be out there. The weather is way too cold for her to be out there," said Shuler.

Police spotted the stolen van near Monroe and Upton. They say the suspects got out, ran off and left the van running.

One officer was able to chase 20-year-old Adam Worden to the creek near the old Jeep plant. They say Worden jumped into the creek several times trying to escape. Police did take him into custody, but first had to take him to the hospital to check for hypothermia.

Police discovered Shular's stuff in the van, but there was no sign of Buckeye.

