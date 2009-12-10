Toledo City Council plans weekend retreat to prep for 2010

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Council will take part in a retreat at the City Environmental Services Building on Erie Saturday. Members will take time to pause, regroup and prepare as they prepare to move forward with a new mayor and two new council members.

The group also plans to talk about who will take over for Council President Joe McNamara (D).

"It's really important to maintain dialogue with everyone, communicate with administration (and) keep that line of communication open no matter what's going on," said McNamara.

However, talk will also be dominated by their efforts to balance 2010's massive budget deficit. McNamara says there are two ways to balance a budget: raise revenue or cut expenses.

Indeed, one concern for council's George Sarantou (R) is what to do with space not being used at One Government Center. He says there have been empty desks for years since council significantly downsized the general fund. He also wants to determine council's top priorities and figure out how to consolidate services.

"Short of coming to consensus, we're going to end up in receivership without question. That's the path we're on," says council's Mike Collins (I). One of his major concerns is the amount of paper "that's on this floor and the way… it should be handled."

Toledo City Council's retreat will be open to the public.

Stay with WTOL.com and News 11 for complete coverage of Toledo City Council.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.