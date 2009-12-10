Hometown for the Holidays: Watch News 11 Friday from Oak Harbor

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

OAK HARBOR (WTOL) - As part of WTOL's Hometown for the Holidays, News 11 at 5 and 6 will be broadcast from the Village of Oak Harbor's log cabin on north Church Street Friday.

We'll showcase the village's history and include a trip down memory lane with Frank Gluth, the village's resident historian. He's lived in the village for nearly 80 years and has interesting stories about what has made Oak Harbor what it is today.

"We were not in the Black Swamp, but we were right on the edge of the Black Swamp… This area was so miserable in the summer and spring months the Indians didn't even want to come in here," said Gluth.

Don't miss WTOL's special coverage beginning Friday on News 11.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.





