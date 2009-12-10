HDTV sales still out there – even after Black Friday

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Folks are used to seeing big bargains for new TVs on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this holiday season many stores are continuing deep discounts to spur sales.

Lyle Stein says an LCD TV with is better picture and sound quality is on his holiday wish list. Like many, Stein is hunting for the best deal.

Even though the traditional biggest sale days have passed, Best Buy's Cory Bishop says deals will stay for a couple of months. He says it's the retailer's biggest time of the year for TV sales and that consumers will buy home theaters through the Super Bowl.

Stores are able to keep prices low because HDTV prices fell 20 to 30 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same time last year. Experts expect the trend to continue, but say even though prices generally rise after Black Friday, many retailers are extending those promotions into pre-Christmas sale events.

If retailers don't see the buying they expect, they'll continue to provide incentives. Deals are also always available on last year's models.

Shoppers should research each product and get several store quotes to ensure they've found that ultimate deal.

