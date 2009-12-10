TPS students get technical training without college

"This is some very good opportunity for our students to be able to take advantage of. It will really propel them into another area of learning and another area of life and employment," said Pastor James C. Williams III.

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Staff of Toledo Public Schools showed off their Tech Prep Programs to a group of ministers Thursday.

To learn about alternative forms of education, area ministers toured the Aviation Center where the Aviation Technology Program is taught. Particularly, they were interested in the idea of training kids who may not be able to afford college.

"This is some very good opportunity for our students to be able to take advantage of. It will really propel them into another area of learning and another area of life and employment," said Pastor James C. Williams III with the Abernacle of Faith Worship Center.

During the tour, they watch the 35 students enrolled in the program make small airplane wings out of air foil and learn the nuts and bolts of small engines. "It's like really doing the job," said student Martin Sturdevant, "It's not just like you're sitting there taking a lecture all day."

The program costs the students nothing. Head Aviation Teacher Nick Herman says the students graduate with a certificate that could cost $30,000 in tuition at a college program.

"It's really important. It gives you a chance that, straight out of high school, you don't normally have without college. This is basically like our college," said student Devin Martz.

Ministers want to spread the message that the Tech Prep programs are not full, and they want more students to take advantage of the opportunity.

