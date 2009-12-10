Church aims to make Christmas brighter for 450 Toledo families

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - The Church on Strayer in Maumee has made Christmas possible for thousands of families in Toledo's inner city for more than 30 years. This year, the church's Noel Project is shaping up to help 450 families selected by The United Way.

Strayers' Senior Pastor Tony Scott says the project began helping 30 folks, but plans to help about 2,000 folks this December.

Each year volunteers give food, toys and clothes to needy families in Toledo's central city. It's all heading to the Seagate Center for a Christmas giveaway Saturday morning.

Church volunteers are assembling 450 bikes. Scott says they also have a toy for every child. "They get to pick it out, go in and look at the table. We have coats and scarves and gloves… and we have a turkey for every family and groceries."

The program costs $51,000 and is totally funded by people in the church and community. Of the 400 volunteers, those who cannot donate money, donate their time.

"It's just the best thing going on in Toledo… I don't know of anything going on in this city that's better than what's going to happen down there Saturday morning," said Scott.

Donations are still needed, especially toys. If you can help, call the Church on Strayer at (419) 866-2094.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.